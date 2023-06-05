"More gifts for Miami from the refs" - NBA fans react to referees missing an obvious goal-tend call during Heat-Nuggets Game 2

The Miami Heat used a big fourth quarter to propel them to a 111-108 win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. They outscored the Denver Nuggets 36-25 in the final quarter. Denver was clawing back into the game when a non-call impacted their comeback.

Bam Adebayo blocked Jamal Murray's floater with five minutes remaining. It looked like the ball was on its way down but the referees did not call it a goaltend. Denver was down 11 at the time.

Oh no he didn't @ohnohedidnt24 This should have been a goaltend; Bam Adebayo; Jamal Murray; This should have been a goaltend; Bam Adebayo; Jamal Murray; https://t.co/Hg35NHsN1Z

There was no replay or challenge of the call. Goaltending is not reviewable under the replay rules. It may have been the biggest missed call by the refs during the game. Denver almost completed the comeback despite the non-call. Murray had a look at the end of the fourth quarter to tie the game but his 3-pointer rimmed out.

Nuggets fans had plenty to say about the call. There were understandably upset about how the game unfolded.

Joel Rush @JoelRushNBA Clearly a goaltend. More gifts for Miami from the refs. Clearly a goaltend. More gifts for Miami from the refs.

Gump Cathcart @bubbagumpino How do you miss that goaltend How do you miss that goaltend

James Ortiz @JamesOrtiz09 seriously though @NBA are we going to look into these refs "missing" Butler stepping out of bounds, or the obvious goaltend Bam did on murray, or the quick 5 fouls to get the heat in the bonus to start the 4th, or the TERRIBLE out of bounds calls giving heat extra possessions? seriously though @NBA are we going to look into these refs "missing" Butler stepping out of bounds, or the obvious goaltend Bam did on murray, or the quick 5 fouls to get the heat in the bonus to start the 4th, or the TERRIBLE out of bounds calls giving heat extra possessions?

Nuggets World 🌎 @NuggetsWorldd That missed goaltend by the refs is so bad That missed goaltend by the refs is so bad

Swipa @SwipaCam That last two minute report is going to sting. Can't believe they missed that goaltend. I honestly though they were going to add the points at the timeout. That last two minute report is going to sting. Can't believe they missed that goaltend. I honestly though they were going to add the points at the timeout.

Danny Burke @dannyburke5



Bam got away with a fairly obvious goaltend Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind The end of this game might have played out differently if that goaltend was called correctly. The end of this game might have played out differently if that goaltend was called correctly. Undervalued discussion point for sureBam got away with a fairly obvious goaltend twitter.com/HarrisonWind/s… Undervalued discussion point for sureBam got away with a fairly obvious goaltend twitter.com/HarrisonWind/s…

ZC @ZClark91 Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless All you need to know is that at Denver, the Miami Heat won the 4th quarter 36-25 to win Game 2 by 3. All you need to know is that at Denver, the Miami Heat won the 4th quarter 36-25 to win Game 2 by 3. Jimmy steps out of bounds on the baseline three pass… Missed goaltend by bam on Murray…Denver wins by 2 if those calls were made twitter.com/realskipbayles… Jimmy steps out of bounds on the baseline three pass… Missed goaltend by bam on Murray…Denver wins by 2 if those calls were made twitter.com/realskipbayles…

Miami also had several out of bounds calls go their way during the second half. They had only two free throws during Game 1. The foul calls were more even in Game 2.

The Nuggets shot 19-for-22 from the line while the Heat were 18-for-20 from the charity stripe. Adebayo and Jimmy Butler were clutch from the line, both going 5-for-5.

How did the Miami Heat win Game 2?

The Heat stole home court advantage from the Nuggets. They were also the first team to win a game in Denver this postseason. Miami has won Game 1 or Game 2 on the road in every series during their playoff run.

The Heat shot 17-of-35 from 3-point range in Game 2. They switched the starting lineup by inserting Kevin Love for Caleb Martin. Love provided help on defense. He also was effective on the glass with ten rebounds and hit two 3-pointers.

Love is expected to be in the starting lineup again for Game 3. Duncan Robinson was a spark plug off the bench with 10 points. Both should see more playing time in Game 3.

The series goes back to Miami for Game 3 and 4. Game 3 will take place on Wednesday, June 7 at 8:30 pm/ET.

