"More gifts for Miami from the refs" - NBA fans react to referees missing an obvious goal-tend call during Heat-Nuggets Game 2

The Miami Heat used a big fourth quarter to propel them to a 111-108 win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. They outscored the Denver Nuggets 36-25 in the final quarter. Denver was clawing back into the game when a non-call impacted their comeback.
Bam Adebayo blocked Jamal Murray's floater with five minutes remaining. It looked like the ball was on its way down but the referees did not call it a goaltend. Denver was down 11 at the time.
There was no replay or challenge of the call. Goaltending is not reviewable under the replay rules. It may have been the biggest missed call by the refs during the game. Denver almost completed the comeback despite the non-call. Murray had a look at the end of the fourth quarter to tie the game but his 3-pointer rimmed out.
Nuggets fans had plenty to say about the call. There were understandably upset about how the game unfolded.
Miami also had several out of bounds calls go their way during the second half. They had only two free throws during Game 1. The foul calls were more even in Game 2.
The Nuggets shot 19-for-22 from the line while the Heat were 18-for-20 from the charity stripe. Adebayo and Jimmy Butler were clutch from the line, both going 5-for-5.
How did the Miami Heat win Game 2?
The Heat stole home court advantage from the Nuggets. They were also the first team to win a game in Denver this postseason. Miami has won Game 1 or Game 2 on the road in every series during their playoff run.
The Heat shot 17-of-35 from 3-point range in Game 2. They switched the starting lineup by inserting Kevin Love for Caleb Martin. Love provided help on defense. He also was effective on the glass with ten rebounds and hit two 3-pointers.
Love is expected to be in the starting lineup again for Game 3. Duncan Robinson was a spark plug off the bench with 10 points. Both should see more playing time in Game 3.
The series goes back to Miami for Game 3 and 4. Game 3 will take place on Wednesday, June 7 at 8:30 pm/ET.