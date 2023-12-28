All NBA 2K24 New Year's Resolution promo cards featuring Luka Doncic

The NBA 2K24 New Year's Resolution promo is returning in a grand fashion, with Luka Doncic being one of the many superstars who are set to feature on it. The upcoming promo has been confirmed by 2K Games on X, and the community will have plenty of exciting cards to obtain. Not only do these items have boosted stats and overalls, but they will also have the ability to evolve and get better.

There have been regular promos since NBA 2K24 was officially released on Sept. 8. These promos have introduced interesting cards which are quite different from the base items. While the NBA 2K24 New Year's Resolution promo cards are yet to become available in the MyTeam mode, let's take a look at who will be joining Luka Doncic.

Complete list of NBA 2K24 New Year's Resolution promo cards featuring Luka Doncic

The NBA 2K24 New Year's Resolution promo will have 14 different cards, including that of Luka Doncic. The Mavs superstar will however be the highest-rated item along with Klay Thompson. They will be the first Pink Diamond cards to become available on the market.

Pink Diamond Luka Doncic

Pink Diamond Klay Thompson

Diamond Dirk Nowitzki

Diamond Blake Griffin

Diamond D'Angelo Russell

Amethyst Dennis Rodman

Amethyst Jordan Poole

Amethyst Dikembe Mutombo

Ruby JJ Redick

Ruby Kenyon Martin

Ruby Patrick Beverley

Sapphire Herbert Jones

Sapphire Mitchell Robinson

Sapphire Bones Hyland

As mentioned earlier, all the cards will be eligible to get evolutions. This certainly makes all the items far more valuable, especially the Pink Diamond duo of Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson. Both items will begin with overalls of 96 each.

In the meantime, players can continue grinding the different game modes to obtain more rewards. Plenty of codes are currently available that will enable the community to get Diamond cards, Seasonal Tokens, and more.

As for Diamond cards, three Showtime items are currently available as well.

Diamond Zion Williamson

Diamond J.R. Smith

Diamond DeMarcus Cousins

All three items are available in the player market.

Additionally, Season 3 Week 5 will have plenty of content for the players to grind all the seasonal rewards. The New Year Event, currently active, also features two Diamond cards featuring RJ Barett and Patrick Ewing.