"Funeral fit" - Nuggets fans are celebrating already seeing Nikola Jokic's fit ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals 

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic was dressed for the occasion ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals vs the Miami Heat. With the Serbian big man rolling in an all-black suit, fans shared their reactions to his fit on social media.

The Denver Nuggets are on the verge of making franchise history. Only one win away from winning their first-ever NBA title, the Nuggets will attempt to make the most of it at home.

Jokic, who has been the point of difference in the NBA Finals, has consistently shown off his dapper side with his choice of pre-game outfits. Game 5 was no different. However, fans made note of the different vibe that he carried with him.

With the all-black suit drawing a lot of attention from fans on social media, here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter:

OnlyVirals @OnlyVirals @SInow Not just a suit. He's wearing the last suit ever without a championship. @SInow Not just a suit. He's wearing the last suit ever without a championship.

imposterdroids @imposterdroids @SInow He could play in that suit and still get a triple double. @SInow He could play in that suit and still get a triple double.

Moose @fleming_chevis @NBA @YouTubeTV Joker looks like he's ready to become a World Champion tonight!! @NBA @YouTubeTV Joker looks like he's ready to become a World Champion tonight!!

Fans believe that the "Joker" has the right attitude before heading into Game 5 as the Nuggets look to close things out at home and come out as newly crowned NBA champions.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets start off strong

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets started off Game 5 on a strong note. Denver reset from the Miami Heat's punch early in the first quarter and adjusted along the way.

Led by some well-distributed scoring efforts across the board, the Nuggets also took back some control in the game.

However, the Heat are far from being put away. Led by star center Bam Adebayo, Miami clawed their way back into the game. After scraping for baskets, the Heat locked down on the defensive end to force several Nuggets turnovers.

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

The first quarter ended with Miami in the lead. With Adebayo's offensive output having an overall impact on the team's productivity, the Heat will look to build off of this.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets will need to see more out of their stars. With Jokic only taking one shot thus far, the team will hope to see the superstar contribute in other facets of the game.

