"He's got the best advisor ever": Shaquille O'Neal showers LeBron James' son Bronny James with praise after Draft Combine display 

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal shared his thoughts on Bronny James, son of another legend, LeBron James. O'Neal came up with big praise for Bronny, saying that he has a great advisor in his father.

"I've been on [Bronny] ever since he was a youngster. He's my nephew. I wish him well. You know, his father is one of the greatest players ever, so he's probably one of the best advisors ever. And I wish him well," Shaq said, according to TMZ.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend also noted that he and LeBron share a notable trait in their personalities.

"You know, we, James and I, we don't really listen to what people think we can and can't do."

Shaquille O'Neal has always supported young guys trying to make their way to the NBA. He's been one of the biggest advocates for Bol Bol. Unfortunately, the Phoenix Suns big man hasn't lived up to Shaq's expectations, and the legend even admitted Bol is 'lazy.'

He also hyped up his son, Shareef, but the kid hasn't gotten a real shot in the NBA. Now, he's trying to help Bronny's case by admitting he admires the player.

Rumors suggest the Lakers are willing to draft Bronny to keep LeBron on the roster, but that could change if another team decides to pick him first. Whatever happens to Bronny, Shaq is confident he'll do well in the association.

Bronny James has reportedly shined in the NBA Combine

According to NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony, Bronny James has shown off his athleticism and shooting skills at the 2024 NBA Combine. Givony said James' performances have been "overwhelmingly positive" so far.

"[Bronny] James texted extremely well athletically. ...More impressive was how well he shot in drills."

After his heart gave him issues last year right before the start of the college season, Bronny James was cleared to play in the NBA. He didn't have the best time at USC, but that didn't stop him from gunning for the NBA.

He has a big group supporting him, starting with his father, LeBron James. LeBron has shown his desire to share the NBA court with Bronny, although it's unclear if they will team up next season or if they clash as rivals.

Bronny James isn't considered a lottery pick right now, but he can be a better pro than a college player.