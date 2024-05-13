"He talking bout when Drake said drop 4x" - NBA fans intrigued by Tyler Herro's cryptic IG post amidst Heat trade rumors

Fans are curious about what Miami Heat's Tyler Herro meant on social media when he showed a cryptic post. The NBA star had a six-word message posted, but there isn't any context given, which is why everyone has been clueless. Even with that, his followers on social media have grown even more curious.

The Heat had an early playoff exit after they lost to the Boston Celtics in five games during the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Herro played all five games of the series but struggled to lead Miami. He averaged 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting 38.5% from the field.

His shooting percentage in this year's playoffs is the second-lowest of his career. Herro's performance didn't help the Heat to challenge the Celtics. But his latest Instagram story has caught the attention of many, leaving fans to make countless of speculations about it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Be careful what you wish for," Herro's IG story read.

Expand Tweet

After fans saw this, they couldn't help but be intrigued by it. Here is what the fans had to say about Herro's story.

"He talking bout when Drake said drop 4x," this fan immediately referred to the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef.

Expand Tweet

"He’s hurt Pat Riley called him 'fragile' lol," a fan said.

"Damn we can’t wish for you to play more consistent good basketball?" A fan quickly told what he wished for Herro to do.

Some fans immediately figured out that the Heat star was referring to a song by rapper Gunna.

"Tyler HERRO a few minutes after," a fan posted the player's IG story.

Expand Tweet

"He talking bout the Outro on the new Gunna album," another fan also got the message immediately.

"It’s a song off the new gunna album…" this fan also thought of Gunna's song.

Also read: Tyler Herro’s baby mama Katya Elise Henry pairs $20,500 Hermes bag with workout fit

Trade rumors have started for Tyler Herro

The Heat have not achieved anything with Tyler Herro on the squad, except for their 2023 Finals appearance. But ever since then, the future of the 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year with the team has always been shrouded with uncertainty. Much like this year, there have been talks about a potential trade for the young guard.

With Miami dealing with an aging star in Jimmy Butler, a potential trade surrounding Herro could take place. One team that has assets and could be willing to trade for him would be the Brooklyn Nets. In the past, the organization has shown interest in trading for the star guard.

The Nets have a young core of Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Nic Claxton, which could fit in Herro's timeline. In 42 games this season, Herro averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Also read: Pat Bev includes Tyler Herro in "All-White starting 5" with hilarious backhanded compliment