History-maker Luka Doncic leaves Curry, Harden in rear view, scales to 5th in triple-double record 

Luka Doncic made history as he led the Dallas Mavericks to a close, 109-108 win in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Slovenian dropped 32 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists to surpass James Harden and Steph Curry for the fifth-most 30-point triple-doubles in NBA playoff history.

In addition, he also sealed the win for the Mavs with the shot that mattered as he sunk a game-winning 3 in the final seconds of the game. Dallas now leads the series, 2-0.

Previously, it was former MVP Harden and four-time NBA champion Curry who had three 30-point triple-doubles in the playoffs, and Doncic made his case with a compelling performance to leave the two superstars behind with his own fourth.

"Luka Dončić recorded 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists, including a game-winning 3-pointer. His 32-10-13 marked his fourth career 30-pt triple-double in the playoffs, surpassing James Harden (3) and Steph Curry (3) for the fifth-most 30-pt triple-doubles in NBA playoff history."

It was a close win for the Mavs, but Luka Doncic had ample support coming in from Kyrie Irving with 20 points, four rebounds and six assists. Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II chipped in with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Luka Doncic shows clutch prowess in Game 2

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks finally took the lead with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the two teams traded breakfast. The T-Wolves led by five points with 1:29 left in the fourth quarter.

However, a 3 by Irving cut the lead to two with 1:05 left. Soon after a midrange jumper miss by Doncic and a knocked ball out of bounds off Jaden McDaniels with 12 seconds set up the final possession for Dallas.

With the ball in Doncic's hands, T-Wolves center Rudy Gobert switched to the Slovenian international, only to watch the ball sail past him and into the net. Doncic then proceeded to trash-talk the four-time DPOY while on his way back to the bench. It was the only shot he made in the fourth stretch, but it counted as the one that fetched his team the crucial win.

The action now shifts to the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday as Luka Doncic and the Mavs host Minnesota for Games 3 and 4. Wins in both games will see Dallas complete a sweep and face either the Boston Celtics or Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.