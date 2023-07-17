Is Cam Whitmore playing tonight? Latest injury update on Rockets forward's stats ahead of matchup (July 17, 2023)

Cam Whitmore has been one of the standouts for the Houston Rockets in this year's Summer League, which could earn him regular season minutes if he keeps it up.

The Houston Rockets face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Summer League championship game in Las Vegas on Monday. The Rockets will be without Amen Thompson (No. 4 draft), who suffered a left ankle sprain in a matchup against the Trail Blazers last July 7. They will also be without Jabari Smith Jr. (rest) and Tari Eason (rest).

Fortunately for Houston fans, Cam Whitmore is listed as available to play against the Cavaliers. In the Summer League, Whitmore has averaged 20.4 points per game (46.5% shooting, including 29.3% from the 3-point range) and 5.6 rebounds. He's the third-leading scorer on the team, after Jabari Smith Jr. (35.5 ppg) and Tari Eason (23.0 ppg).

As Thompson was sidelined due to his injury, Cam Whitmore, Trevor Hudgins, Nate Hinton and Darius Days have stepped it up. During the Rockets' previous game against the Utah Jazz, Cam Whitmore helped lead the team to a 115-101 victory.

He had 25 points (9-of-17 shooting, including 4-of-11 from the 3-point range) and four rebounds. Nate Hinton followed through with 27 points (9-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-9 from the 3-point range), five rebounds and five steals.

The Summer League championship game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers begins at 9:00 p.m. ET. Both teams enter the game with perfect 5-0 records.

Outside of Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore is an interesting fit at Houston Rockets

Depending on how the rotations for the Houston Rockets pan out, Cam Whitmore is making an interesting case for himself in terms of earning minutes.

While it's yet to be seen if his Summer League outings translate to the regular season, it can't be denied that he has been outstanding for the Rockets. He spoke to the media following the Rockets' 118-101 win over the Golden State Warriors about settling in, as reported by AP News' Steve Reed.

"My teammates are finding me, and I'm finding my teammates," Whitmore said. "I'm learning the plays and learning where I'm supposed to be on the court."

Speaking about his performance in the game, Whitmore registered 26 points (11-of-21 shooting, including 3-of-9 from the 3-point range) and eight steals.

Whether he earns consistent minutes coming off the bench for the Rockets, his playing style could benefit the Rockets in the regular season.

