Is Chet Holmgren playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest on rookie's Game 2 status (May 9)

In his postseason debut, OKC Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren has not disappointed and has more than lived up to the immense expectations placed on him. He picked up where he left things off from the first-round sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans to have an impressive showing in the Thunder's 117-95 victory against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

With Game 2 at OKC's home court, the Thunder rookie is available to suit up against Dallas with another clean injury report from the team, as per The Thunder Wire's Clemente Almanza.

During Game 1 of the second-round series, Holmgren put up 19 points (8-of-16 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range), seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals in under 31 minutes of playing time.

It was a complete production from the promising young forward, as the shotmaking was on point, which allowed OKC to properly space their offense, along with his effectiveness at the defensive end.

Chet Holmgren's stats vs Dallas Mavericks

In the four games he's played against the Dallas Mavericks this season, Chet Holmgren has put up a steady stat line of 12.0 points (58.1% shooting, including 40.0% from 3-point range), 10.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

His debut against this matchup was back on Dec. 2, 2023, when he put up an impressive double-double outing of 11 points (4-of-10 shooting) and 11 rebounds. He also added four blocks to his performance, making him one of the most complete rookies in his draft class.

Chet Holmgren's 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats

When it comes to the NBA Playoffs, the pressure mounts up and the stakes are higher compared to how matchups play out the regular season. There are cases where some players succumb to the pressure and find the spotlight too bright for their liking.

However, such isn't the case for Chet Holmgren, who has averaged 16.0 points (47.6% shooting, including 32.1% from 3-point range), 8.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in the five games he's played in this year's postseason.

Despite being a youthful squad and lacking playoff experience, the OKC Thunder have outperformed expectations. Holmgren has given this Thunder team a new level of edge that they lacked last year when they competed in the NBA Play-In Tournament against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With how the postseason thrives in tight defensive coverages and slowing down high-octane offensive teams, Chet Holmgren's shotmaking will prove its value further in his team's run this year.

Additionally, the OKC Thunder are not considered a big team, especially compared to the likes of the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Boston Celtics. However, they have certainly made up for it with each player's dedication at the defensive end to be one of the most competent ball clubs in that aspect.