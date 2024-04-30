Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on Knicks All-Star's status for Game 5 (April 30)

Jalen Brunson is available to play against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5. The New York Knicks' All-Star was on the injury report for the first time this series. However, Brunson will likely suit up. The Knicks can advance to the next round with a win after going up 3-1 following Saturday's 97-92 result in Game 4.

New York has the chance to do so at home. Brunson remains the decisive piece, especially for the team's offense. After an inconsistent start, he finally got going in Game 4 with a 47-point, 10-assist night.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

Brunson was on the Knicks' injury report, citing a right knee contusion. He sustained the injury in Game 4. Brunson exited the game for a short period but returned soon, suggesting it's not a significant issue. The Julius Randle-less Knicks will be glad about it as they are set to miss Bojan Bogdanovic, while Mitchell Robinson, who missed the last game, is iffy.

Jalen Brunson Stats vs. Philadelphia 76ers in 2024 NBA Playoffs

Jalen Brunson has averaged 33.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 9.0 assists on 40.5% shooting. The shooting split doesn't seem as impressive, but credit goes to the physicality and intensity displayed during this series. Brunson has remained aggressive, though. He has averaged 9.5 free throw attempts per contest, with an 81.5% conversion rate.

Brunson has also impacted the game with his playmaking. He has been efficient in tackling the pesky defensive schemes deployed against him. That's also a testament to his rise as the undisputed No. 1 option, which has been the case since Julius Randle went down with a shoulder injury at the end of January.

Brunson jumped a level after dropping 47 points (playoff career-high) and 10 assists on 52.9% shooting in Game 4, leading the Knicks to a five-point win.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Game 5?

TNT will broadcast the Philadelphia 76ers-New York Knicks Game 5, while local TV operators NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG Network will also cover the contest. Fans abroad can watch the matchup online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EDT.

The Knicks are -166 favorites with a -4 spread to close the 76ers in Game 5 and proceed to the second round for the second consecutive year. Jalen Brunson, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are the marquee stars in action for this game.

