Kendrick Perkins says LeBron James cannot lead Lakers to title in 2023-24 NBA season: "I don't, I don't"

With the upcoming regular season fast approaching, it looks like the Los Angeles Lakers will run it back with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the team once again.

Despite the improved roster that reached the Western Conference Finals in the 2022 playoffs, along with the addition of Gabe Vincent, there are still question marks about the roster. One of them is the age and health of a 38-year-old LeBron James.

During a segment on ESPN's "First Take," Kendrick Perkins was asked if he sees James leading the Lakers to another championship. Responding in the negative, he said:

"I don't, I don't," Perkins said, "and it's not because I don't believe in LeBron James. I think he's the greatest player of all time.

"But when it comes down to putting expectations on the guy that's going to be 39 years old in December, I just can't do that, especially when he's playing alongside a guy that is in his prime, a top five talent, in Anthony Davis."

During the 2022-23 season, James averaged 28.9 points per game (50.0% shooting, including 32.1% from the 3-point range), 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. During his 20 seasons in the league, he has never averaged lower than 20.0 ppg as he continues to play some of his best basketball even after his prime.

After some key moves in the trade deadline, the Lakers improved in the standings, winning the play-in game and securing the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

LeBron James' 2022 playoff stats

Against the Memphis Grizzlies, James' shooting efficiency was down, but he still averaged 22.2 ppg (48.6% shooting, including 19.5% from the 3-point range), 11.2 rpg and 5.2 apg.

He had his best stats in the 2022 playoffs against the Golden State Warriors in the second round. The Lakers superstar averaged an impressive 24.7 ppg (49.5% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range), 8.8 rpg and 5.5 apg.

They ended up losing to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals despite the Lakers forward averaging 27.8 ppg (51.9% shooting, including 26.9% from the 3-point range), 10.0 apg and 9.5 rpg.

Throughout the playoff run, it was clear that Anthony Davis needed to be more consistent to take the load off LeBron James. However, James isn't getting any younger as he faces up against younger opposition.

Even though his stats have been impressive for an All-Star playing in his 20th season, it's going to take a lot for James to pull off another playoff run leading to a championship.

