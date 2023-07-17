Kevin Durant reacts to Dan Le Batard’s potentially controversial remarks on Tyler Herro : “He’s what”

Kevin Durant has never been scared to voice his thoughts on social media, and was at it again on Monday. This time, he spoke out on a recent comment made by a talk show host.

Since requesting a trade, Damian Lillard has been the most talked about topic in the NBA. Along with wanting to leave the Portland Trail Blazers, he made it clear that he wants to end up on the Miami Heat.

Talks between the Blazers and Heat have not gone well thus far, causing the saga to continue with no end in sight. Part of why it's going slow is because Portland isn't interested in taking back Tyler Herro in a trade.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Recently, Dan Le Batard spoke about this situation. He feels Herro is the best player the Blazers can get for Lillard. Le Batard also brought up Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey. However, he compared him and Herro in a rahter unusal way. This led Kevin Durant quoting a viral Tweet with a simple response.

Not long after Tweeting this, the Phoenix Suns star made the decision to delete his post.

What comment is Kevin Durant responding to?

Part of why Kevin Durant decided to comment on the viral tweet is because of what Dan Le Batard said. Instead of comparing Tyler Herro and Tyrese Maxey on their careers, he went a different route. He stated that the Miami Heat guard doesn't get the same level of respect because he's white.

"Herro's better than Maxey, he's just whiter than Maxey. So he gets disregarded as a prospect as if he hasn't been a young dude in his early 20's who is a 20 point per game scorer."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“Herro is better than Maxey, he’s just whiter than Maxey.”



(Via



Dan Le Batard believes Tyler Herro is the best player Portland would get in a trade for Damian Lillard“Herro is better than Maxey, he’s just whiter than Maxey.”(Via @LeBatardShow

While there might be a narrative about white players in the NBA, there is no denying that Herro gets the credit he deserves. Early in his career, he's already made an All-Rookie team, and won Sixth Man of the Year in 2022.

As for Herro clearly being better than Maxey, a case could be made for the Philadelphia 76ers rising star. Since becoming a full-time player, he has made massive strides in his development.

In his second full season as a starter, Maxey averaged 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. His scoring is on par with Herro's, and he is more efficient.

There are plenty of ways to break down these two players in terms of value, but Le Batard did not go about it the right way with his comment.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault