Luka Doncic Injury Update: Will Dallas Mavericks star be in action vs New Orleans Pelicans? (Jan. 15)

Luka Doncic is ruled out for Dallas Mavericks' Monday afternoon game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Mavericks listed Doncic as "doubtful" for their showdown against the Pelicans at home due to an ankle injury.

Dante Exum has been already ruled out for the game due to a heel injury, while Derrick Jones Jr., as reported by Sports Illustrated's Grant Afseth, is also doubtful due to a right calf contusion.

Doncic and Exum were all resting their injuries on Saturday night also against the Pelicans.

The good news for the Dallas Mavericks is that Maxi Kleber is listed as "probable" for their quick rematch with the New Orleans Pelicans, so he could suit up for the game.

Dereck Lively II is listed as "questionable" for the Monday game against the New Orleans Pelicans, although he sat out their Saturday night clash.

Why is Luka Doncic not playing tonight?

Luka Doncic sprained his ankle on Tuesday when the Dallas Mavericks took on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Doncic went back and forth from the bench to the court on two occasions before ultimately deciding to finish the game.

While he had 31 points, Doncic could not lift the Mavericks past the heavily depleted Grizzlies in what we could define as an upset.

Worse, Luka Doncic sat out the Dallas Mavericks' next two games against the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Now, Doncic is expected to miss out a third straight game as the Mavericks finish their two-game set against the Pelicans, which in turn will finish their four-game regular season series.

When will Luka Doncic return?

ESPN reports that Luka Doncic is "day-to-day" due to his ankle injury, and there is no clear timetable on when he could return to action.

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks?

The game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks is not among the four games that are scheduled to be played on national television on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. But, the game will be seen locally on the Bally Sports networks in Dallas and New Orleans with a live stream on NBA League Pass.

Zion Williamson expected to play vs. Dallas Mavericks

In other news, Zion Williamson is likely to suit up for the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Pelicans decided to give their superstar a rest on Saturday night, but with them being depleted themselves, it is expected that Williamson will return to the lineup as they look to formally clinch the season series against the Mavericks, which will give them the tiebreaker edge should they end up tied after the regular season.

