"Luka Doncic this loss is on you" - Mavericks fans don't hold back on 5-time All-Star after choking 14-pt lead

Dallas Mavericks fans are holding Luka Doncic accountable after the team choked a 14-point lead to the OKC Thunder in Game 4. The Mavs were on their way to a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Thunder. However, Doncic had another terrible shooting night plus the Mavs shot poorly on the free throw line all game.

Some fans put the loss on Doncic, who finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He had a chance to tie the game at 96 with 10 seconds left, but went 1-for-2 from the free throw line. The entire Mavs team was 12-for-32 from the charity stripe.

"Luka Doncic this loss is on you," a fan wrote.

"Loss is 100% on Luka and Kyrie tonight. They didn't show up, and Shai went nuclear. Stars have to show up in the playoffs," another fan commented.

"Luka has sold the entire game with his turnovers and attitude. Dude can’t hit 2 clutch FTs?" one fan remarked.

More Mavs fans are upset about the team's loss because they almost had the win. Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and company let the OKC Thunder back into the game and took the victory away from them. Instead of a 3-1 series lead, they head to Oklahoma City with a series tied 2-2.

"It just sucks when you are the better team for 3.5 quarters, you defend your tail off and you just need your stars to show up for 12 minutes, and they don’t. Also free throws. Mavs lost that game by shooting themselves in the foot," one fan lamented.

"They don't deserve to win this series," another fan claimed.

"You should never give away playoff games. The Mavs did that tonight," a fan commented.

What's next for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks?

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks should be up 3-1 in their series against the OKC Thunder. They had control for the majority of the game before a tough collapse in the fourth quarter. They now head to Oklahoma City for Game 5 in a Best-of-3 to get into the Western Conference finals.

Doncic shot 6-for-20 from the field and had seven turnovers, so he needs to be better if the Mavs want to regain homecourt advantage. And as usual, he was talking to referees about calls, which some Mavs fans prefer he stops and focuses on playing the game.

Kyrie Irving scoring just nine points is also unacceptable considering the rest of the team played really well. P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr. and Daniel Gafford all scored in double figures.

Game 5 of the Mavs-Thunder series is on Wednesday night at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The Mavs won one in Game 2, but the fans can be a difference-maker considering all the trash-talking that happened there last time.