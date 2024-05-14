Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5 (May 14)

With the series tied at 2-2, Game 5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets is one of the most highly anticipated matchups in the playoffs. With the Nuggets handling their business twice on the road, the pressure now mounts up for Minnesota to respond in a hostile environment.

Despite Anthony Edwards' 44-point performance (16-of-25 shooting), the TWolves could not register a home win. Aside from the two-time NBA All-Star, the Timberwolves' supporting cast struggled to match the production of the Nuggets' role players.

This isn't the first time Minnesota's backs are against the wall. They started the second-round series on the road and secured two victories against the defending champions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be that as it may, the Denver Nuggets are looking to redeem themselves in front of their home crowd to pull off a 3-2 series lead.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets, Game 5 injuries

Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a clean injury report for tonight's playoff game.

Denver Nuggets Injuries

The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, have listed Jamal Murray (left calf strain) as questionable, while Vlatko Cancar remains out with a torn ACL.

Player Injury Status Jamal Murray Left Calf Strain Questionable Vlatko Cancar Torn ACL in Left Knee Out

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Starting lineups and depth charts

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups and depth chart for May 14

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Mike Conley Monte Morris Jordan McLaughlin Shooting Guard Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander-Walker Jordan McLaughlin Small Forward Jaden McDaniels Kyle Anderson Nickeil Alexander-Walker Power Forward Karl-Anthony Towns Naz Reid Kyle Anderon Center Rudy Gobert Naz Reid Karl-Anthony Towns

Denver Nuggets starting lineups and depth chart for May 14

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Christian Braun Shooting Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Justin Holiday Small Forward Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday Julian Strawther Power Forward Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Michael Porter Jr. Center Nikola Jokic Peyton Watson DeAndre Jordan

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Game 5 Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves will need to put forth a competitive offensive game while remaining in top shape defensively if they want to send the Nuggets home packing.

Following Karl-Anthony Towns' subpar 13-point performance, the team will need more out of him to balance out the imposing one-two-punch tandem of three-time MPV Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The same goes for the team's role players, from Rudy Gobert to Naz Reid.

Anthony Edwards has been Minnesota's leading scorer at 33.3 points, while Nikola Jokic leads the charge for his team at 26.8 points per game this series.

The Timberwolves are averaging 102.3 points, while the Nuggets are putting up 102.8 points per game.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Game 5?

Game 5 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets can be watched live on TNT and Tru TV. Additionally, fans can also hop into the following radio stations to check the game out: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM and KFAN.