Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5 (May 14)

With the series tied at 2-2, Game 5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets is one of the most highly anticipated matchups in the playoffs. With the Nuggets handling their business twice on the road, the pressure now mounts up for Minnesota to respond in a hostile environment.
Despite Anthony Edwards' 44-point performance (16-of-25 shooting), the TWolves could not register a home win. Aside from the two-time NBA All-Star, the Timberwolves' supporting cast struggled to match the production of the Nuggets' role players.
This isn't the first time Minnesota's backs are against the wall. They started the second-round series on the road and secured two victories against the defending champions.
Be that as it may, the Denver Nuggets are looking to redeem themselves in front of their home crowd to pull off a 3-2 series lead.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets, Game 5 injuries
Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries
The Minnesota Timberwolves have a clean injury report for tonight's playoff game.
Denver Nuggets Injuries
The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, have listed Jamal Murray (left calf strain) as questionable, while Vlatko Cancar remains out with a torn ACL.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Starting lineups and depth charts
Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups and depth chart for May 14
Denver Nuggets starting lineups and depth chart for May 14
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Game 5 Preview
The Minnesota Timberwolves will need to put forth a competitive offensive game while remaining in top shape defensively if they want to send the Nuggets home packing.
Following Karl-Anthony Towns' subpar 13-point performance, the team will need more out of him to balance out the imposing one-two-punch tandem of three-time MPV Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The same goes for the team's role players, from Rudy Gobert to Naz Reid.
Anthony Edwards has been Minnesota's leading scorer at 33.3 points, while Nikola Jokic leads the charge for his team at 26.8 points per game this series.
The Timberwolves are averaging 102.3 points, while the Nuggets are putting up 102.8 points per game.
How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Game 5?
Game 5 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets can be watched live on TNT and Tru TV. Additionally, fans can also hop into the following radio stations to check the game out: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM and KFAN.