New York Knicks Injury Report (Jan. 6): Latest on OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson's availability

The New York Knicks will play the second set of a back-to-back on Saturday against the Washington Wizards. The Knicks are likely feeling pretty good after a huge blowout over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. Let's look at the Knicks' latest injury report for Jan. 6.

According to ESPN's injury report, the Knicks only have one player out for tonight's game at the Capitol One Arena. Mitchell Robinson remains sidelined after undergoing left ankle surgery last month. Robinson is scheduled to be re-evaluated in eight to 10 weeks, but there are reports about potentially missing the rest of the season.

That means the Knicks must rely on Isaiah Hartenstein, Julius Randle, Taj Gibson and Jericho Sims at center. Since no other players are on the team's injury report, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Donte DiVincenzo and the rest of the squad are available against Washington.

The New York Knicks have now won three straight games and remain undefeated in 2024. The Knicks started the new year with a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves who own the best record in the Western Conference. They followed it up with a 116-110 win against the Chicago Bulls.

The Knicks' biggest win of the year came on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers, a team they could potentially face in the first round of the playoffs. They made it look easy against Joel Embiid and company, with Jalen Brunson leading the way.

Brunson finished with 29 points, three rebounds and two assists, while Quentin Grimes scored 19 points off the bench as the Knicks survived 30 points from Embiid and 27 points from Tyrese Maxey to ensure the 128-92 win.

New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards game preview

The New York Knicks will try to extend their winning streak to four when they take on the Washington Wizards. It will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Knicks getting the 120-99 win at Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Brunson had 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists that night, while Julius Randle finished 22 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Immanuel Quickley, who now plays for the Toronto Raptors, came off the bench to score 27 points.

Saturday's game is also the 317th regular-season meeting between the Knicks and Wizards dating back to Oct. 19, 1961. The Knicks are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 180-136 and have won eight of the last 10 against Washington since March 23, 2021.

