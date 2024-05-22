“No one's trying to see the Pacers” - NBA fans weigh in on Minnesota-Dallas having heftier get-in price than Boston-Indiana

Amid the start of this year's NBA conference finals series, a report surfaced about the disparity in get-in ticket prices between the Western and Eastern Conferences. However, NBA fans seemingly weren't surprised to see the West's significantly higher ticket value.

All four remaining teams feature at least one of the league's brightest young stars. Anthony Edwards' third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves face Luka Doncic's fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks out West. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum's first-seeded Boston Celtics take on Tyrese Haliburton's sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers out East.

However, Minnesota and Dallas' West finals series is widely predicted to be a close matchup, with the Timberwolves slightly favored. Meanwhile, Boston is an overwhelming Round 3 favorite, expected to make light work of Indiana.

On Tuesday, @LegionHoops shared the get-in prices for both series on X/Twitter, with the West finals ($237) leading the East finals ($139) by $98.

Many fans noted that they had no interest in watching the small-market Pacers try to extend their Cinderella run.

"No one's trying to see the Pacers. No disrespect," @stephenaismth said.

"I wouldn’t even go to the game," @Heisoans_ said.

"No one is trying to see Tatum and Haliburton take a backseat while Derrick White and Myles Turner go at it," @dubs_in7 said.

Meanwhile, others remarked about the West's competition level being far steeper than the East's.

"It’s because the East is weaker than the West by a mile. Luka vs Ant is gonna be peak hoops," @NazReidMVP said.

"[The] West is always better," @BronWorld said.

Despite lack of NBA fan interest, Pacers nearly upset Celtics in Game 1

Despite many NBA fans' apparent disinterest in watching Indiana take on Boston in the East finals, the Pacers nearly pulled off a Game 1 upset.

Indiana fell 133-128 in overtime after struggling to maintain control of the ball up by three points in the final seconds of regulation. Two costly late-game turnovers allowed Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown to convert a game-tying corner 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds remaining, which forced OT.

Boston outscored the Pacers 16-11 in the extra period, led by superstar forward Jayson Tatum's game-high 36 points, including 10 in OT. Tatum was one of three Celtics players to finish with 26-plus points, along with Brown (26) and veteran guard Jrue Holiday (28).

Meanwhile, Indiana had three players tally 23 or more points, headlined by Tyrese Haliburton's team-best 25-point performance.

A Game 1 Pacers upset likely would have heightened fan anticipation for Thursday's Game 2 clash in Boston. Nonetheless, the NBA's two highest-scoring teams provided fans with an entertaining back-and-forth affair.

