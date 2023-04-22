Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - April 22nd, 2023 | Game 4, 2023 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers, without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, nearly pulled off an upset against the Phoenix Suns. They stood toe-to-toe against their loaded opponents but eventually lost behind Devin Booker’s brilliance.

The much-maligned Russell Westbrook and backup guard Norman Powell led the Clippers’ gutsy stand. Westbrook finished with 30 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and one assist. Powell tallied 42 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

30 PTS - 11 AST - 8 REB - 3 STL



Norman Powell tonight:

42 PTS - 5 REB - 65% FG - 58% 3P



Gave it their all. Russell Westbrook tonight:30 PTS - 11 AST - 8 REB - 3 STLNorman Powell tonight:42 PTS - 5 REB - 65% FG - 58% 3PGave it their all. Russell Westbrook tonight:30 PTS - 11 AST - 8 REB - 3 STLNorman Powell tonight:42 PTS - 5 REB - 65% FG - 58% 3PGave it their all. ✊ https://t.co/ha9ZJIrQFK

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phoenix regained home-court advantage behind Devin Booker's heroics. “Book” had a game-high 45 points to go with six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. The Clippers had no answer for him in the closing minutes of the game.

Part of what made Booker so tough to guard was Kevin Durant. KD’s presence forces the LA Clippers to make compromises on defense. On more than one occasion, Durant played a decoy to perfection. Still, the former MVP finished with 28 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Surprisingly, both teams were fairly even without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell will need to sustain their form to tie the series as George and Leonard will again be unavailable.

Where to watch

Game 4 of the series between the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers will start at 3:30 PM ET. TNT will feature the game on national TV while Bally Sports South Carolina, ClipperVision and Bally Sports Arizona will handle local coverage.

The game can also be streamlined via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will be on the sidelines cheering their team on in Game 4 on Saturday.

Star power was the biggest difference in Game 3. Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell played their best games of the season and it still wasn’t enough. There was just too much star power for the LA Clippers to handle.

The Phoenix Suns will once again enjoy the same decisive edge for Game 4. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will not be walking into the Crypto.com Arena to lead the Clippers’ stand.

Leonard was arguably the best player in the series in the first two games. LA was able to survive George’s absence in Game 1 mainly because “The Claw” showed he’s still one of the best players in the NBA.

ESPN @espn Breaking: The Clippers have ruled Kawhi Leonard out for Game 4 vs. the Suns. Breaking: The Clippers have ruled Kawhi Leonard out for Game 4 vs. the Suns. https://t.co/gVAiDup5JP

Without Leonard, the Phoenix Suns could run them off the floor and put the Clippers on the brink of elimination.

Game prediction

Spread: Suns (-7.5)

Total (O/U): 226.5

Moneyline: Suns (-320) vs. Clippers (+250)

Asking Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell to put on the same show they did in Game 3 may be asking too much of them. The Phoenix Suns have surely made the necessary adjustments to counter the Clippers' creative plan.

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton will be too much for the gritty Clippers to put down.

Phoenix Suns 120, LA Clippers 110

You may also like to read: LA Clippers Injury Report - Kawhi Leonard and Paul George ruled out of crucial Game 4

Poll : 0 votes