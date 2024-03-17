Steph Curry stats tonight: How did 4x champion elevate Warriors to beat Lakers? (March 16)

It was another Steph Curry vs LeBron James classic at the Crypto.com Arena as the LA Lakers hosted the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The marquee matchup, best described as a play-in preview between both teams, saw James rewind the clock with a season-high 40 points.

However, Curry and the Dubs walked home with a 128-121 win after a fourth-quarter error compounded by shot clock woes. The Warriors sharpshooter ended with 31 points, six rebounds and five assists as the visitors leapfrogged LA with the win to jump to ninth place in the West.

Steph Curry's 31 points came off solid deuces, shooting 12-of-24. His crisp shooting from the 3-point range was missing, as he went 3-of-10. However, his performance, coupled with sizeable contributions from Klay Thompson (26 points) and Jonathan Kuminga (23 points), was enough for Golden State to get to win.

Steph Curry drains three 3-pointers in Warriors win

Returning from an ankle sprain he sustained against the Chicago Bulls earlier this month, Steph Curry was a rusty starter when he took the floor at the Crypto.com Arena.

He missed three games before his return on Saturday and went scoreless in the first quarter. The 35-year-old, though, found his rhythm soon and made three 3s in 10 attempts. A welcome sight for Golden State was his movement on the floor, as he looked comfortable.

His return to form also put the spotlight on his legendary battle with LeBron James. When asked about his duel with the Lakers icon, Curry kept it candid and emphasized that it was all about the team than their rivalry:

"They're always going to talk about me and him, and obviously deservedly so, but it was about our total group tonight.

"(Jonathan Kuminga) getting off to a hot start, taking what the defense gave him, Klay (Thompson) coming off the bench with huge buckets, (Chris Paul) controlling the tempo the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, Draymond (Green) doing what he does. The list can go on. For us, it takes a whole team to win, and we needed it. We needed it bad."

The clash marked the 50th time Steph Curry faced James. The occasion ended on a positive note for the four-time NBA champion and the Warriors. Only time will tell if the ninth-placed Warriors can get to the playoffs as they remain healthy.