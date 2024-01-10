"Take some accountability for once": Philadelphia 76ers fans rage at Doc Rivers for accusing Daryl Morey of “talking too much”

Since being fired by the Philadelphia 76ers in May, Doc Rivers has had a lot to say about his former team. It appears that Philly fans are growing tired of Rivers’ constant jabs. Following his latest criticism of Sixers president Daryl Morey, fans called out the former coach for his lack of accountability.

During a recent appearance on “ The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Rivers was asked about the difficulty of coaching a team amid trade rumors. He proceeded to call out Morey for being too vocal about his trade negotiations.

According to Rivers, Morey’s continuous trade talks prevented his players from buying into his game plans.

“One of the problems that I had with Daryl is that he talked too much,” Rivers said. “From a coaching standpoint — and I got this from guys in Houston when he came — they said, ‘You've got to get him to talk less.’

“Trying to coach a team every day and your guys are mentioned every day in trades, and then here comes the coach, ‘Hey, I want you to play a lesser role, or I want you to do this.’ And he’s like, ‘Why? You guys talk every day about me being traded. I’m not buying in.’ It makes it hard.”

The Sixers went 154-82 (.653) over three seasons with Rivers at the helm. However, despite facing title expectations each season, he failed to lead the team past the second round of the playoffs.

So, Sixers fans didn’t take too kindly to Rivers using trade rumors as an excuse for his shortcomings in Philadelphia.

“It’s getting annoying hearing him blame everyone else for the Sixers' failures except himself. Take some accountability for once,” one fan said.

“Doc blaming everyone else is just another day at the office for the most overrated coach in history,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Rivers calling out Morey’s trade negotiation tactics:

Philadelphia 76ers once again expected to be active at trade deadline

After replacing Doc Rivers with Nick Nurse, the Philadelphia 76ers have been thriving to start this season. Philly (23-12) sits third in the Eastern Conference after 35 games. However, according to recent reports, the team is once again expected to be active ahead of the trade deadline.

Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Sixers are “the only contender” he “can confidently forecast will be aggressive.” Additionally, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps added that he would be “shocked if Philadelphia looks the same after the trade deadline.”

Superstar center Joel Embiid is in the middle of another MVP-caliber season. Meanwhile, guard Tyrese Maxey has developed into a legitimate No. 2 option for Philly. So, the Sixers have a prime opportunity to make their first East finals appearance since 2001.

However, it looks like Daryl Morey will still do everything in his power to fortify his team’s roster ahead of this year’s playoffs.