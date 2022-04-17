"There were others who would save their money... to see Michael Jordan play" - Adam Silver opens up on MJ pushing himself to the limit to perform for fans

Michael Jordan is famous for never wanting to have a day off in both practice and NBA games.

He demanded to be on the court at every practice to keep developing and sharpening his game. MJ also used practices to simulate what happens in actual games and pushed his teammates to be better.

Barring his injury-riddled seasons in 1985-86 and 2001-02 and after a baseball-shortened season in 1994-95, Michael Jordan was a virtual iron man. If not for those above-mentioned years, his record would show that he only missed a total of five regular-season games in nine seasons!

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who appeared on the Dan Patrick Show, revealed a key reason other than his competitiveness for why “His Airness” did not miss many games:

“He felt an obligation to play every day. He knew, not just for television audience, but he knew and every time he played, there were families, there were others who would save their money, potentially scalp the tickets in those days, as they called, it to see Michael Jordan play.”

Silver added:

“And I think he personally felt that; it weighed heavily on him. Maybe there were even times he played when doctors didn’t want him to play.”

Even in his earlier years with the Chicago Bulls when they were hardly making the playoffs, NBA fans were already starting to go bananas on Jordan. The six-time champion had flair with his dunks and acrobatic layups and was clutch when needed.

In the 1985-86 season, Michael Jordan played only 18 regular-season games due to a broken foot. However, he would show up for the first-round postseason series against the mighty Boston Celtics, reportedly against the wishes of doctors.

The Chicago Bulls were swept by Larry Bird and the Celtics, but not before the five-time MVP formally introduced his stardom in the playoff stage. In three games against the eventual champions, Jordan averaged a mind-boggling 43.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Although the Celtics won the series, it was Jordan’s Game 2 performance that had the NBA buzzing. He exploded for a playoff record of 63 points, a masterpiece that had “Larry Legend” gushing:

“It's just God disguised as Michael Jordan.”

Michael Jordan’s legendary series against Boston Celtics in the 1986 playoffs catapulted him to NBA stardom

MJ's 63 points against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the 1986 playoffs earned him superstar status. [Photo: ESPN]

Michael Jordan was already an All-Star and Rookie of the Year awardee in his sophomore season in the NBA. He was very popular mainly because of his incredible athleticism, scoring prowess and showmanship. NBA fans, however, seemed to forget just how good he was after a broken foot forced him to sit out all but 18 regular-season games.

The 1986 playoffs against the legendary trio of Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish reminded basketball fans of what Jordan can do when healthy. The series had fans believing MJ would one day deliver a title to the Bulls.

Following the ‘86 playoffs, Jordan grabbed the first of seven consecutive scoring titles. He also won three MVPs and a three-peat championship before temporarily ending it all to play baseball.

Jordan’s series against Boston made him one of the NBA’s top draws and he eventually won the championship after beating Magic Johnson and the LA Lakers in 1991.

