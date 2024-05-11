"They put down Crowder" - NBA fans unleash humor on Giannis Antetokounmpo's offseason shotgun video

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks would much rather be in the Playoffs right now but have instead, been forced into an early vacation. While his team's season ended much sooner than he would have liked, that does not mean Giannis can't enjoy his early break.

As part of his vacation, it appears Giannis has decided to do a different kind of shooting. Instead of shooting a ball into a hoop, he has picked up a shotgun and is using that to shoot at targets.

While the fans can't see what Giannis Antetokounmpo's target is, one fan made a joke about what he might be shooting at.

"They put down [Jae] Crowder."

Some fans were concerned that the Bucks star could get hurt from his offseason activity.

"Breaking news: He now needs shoulder surgery," @iamh00t said.

"Eye protection is crucial," @jacobdepartie pointed out.

Others threw in other jokes regarding Giannis' shooting form.

"Shoots a gun but can't shoot a basketball," @steviewonder951 tweeted.

"Knowing him, he’ll have to move much closer to hit the target," @JoelAust14 tweeted.

"Practicing the wrong kind of shooting."

Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Thanasis was reported to have a torn Achilles as per The Athletic's Shams Charania which is what prompted others to make jokes about him. He will reportedly undergo surgery which will affect Greece's roster for the upcoming Olympic qualifier games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the entire 2024 postseason

The Milwaukee Bucks had hoped for a deeper Playoff run in Damian Lillard's first season with the team but they ran into several injuries that played into their early exit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the last three games of the 2023-24 season due to a strained left calf. The reports indicated that he would come back later in the series but that never came to fruition. Giannis remained on the sidelines through the six games that the Bucks played against the Indiana Pacers. A series wherein Milwaukee's other stars got hurt.

Damian Lillard ended up missing Games 4 and 5 due to an Achilles injury and while he came back for Game 6, it was not enough to help his team make a comeback.

Khris Middleton also got hurt and was at one point listed as probable. He was able to play all six games of the series but ultimately could not elevate the Bucks past the Pacers in the first round.

After the series had concluded, it was revealed that Giannis wasn't close to making a comeback. This contradicted the initial reports and the optimism that he could return in the latter games of the series and propel them into the second round.

The Pacers are now taking on the New York Knicks in the second round and are currently trailing 2-0. Perhaps the Bucks could have performed better and even won their series had Giannis played but now, this can all be chalked up to one of the league's more recent "what-if" scenarios.