"This sum tubi acting": Hoops fans mock LeBron James' sons Bronny and Bryce's on-screen collab for Taco Tuesday

LeBron James is a big fan of Tacos and Taco Tuesday. Now his sons, Bronny and Bryce, are getting in on the fun. Bryce posted a video on Instagram of him and his brother sneaking out to Taco Bell in a Taco Bell-sponsored collab.

In the video, both Bryce and Bronny sneak out of the house to skip out on the dinner their mother made to grab some Taco Bell.

The video drew plenty of reactions, with most making fun of the young ballers' acting skills.

“Thus sum tubi acting,” a fan commented.

Check out more of the fan reactions:

Instagram comments on Bryce and Bronny's video

This Taco Bell partnership is not the first endorsement Bronny James has received. According to On3, he reportedly made $5.9 million in NIL deals during his first season at USC.

He has his own deal with Nike, like his father, who enjoys a lifetime deal with the sportswear brand. Bronny has also partnered with esports team FazeClan and other brand endorsements.

Some of his sponsorships include the headphone line Beats by Dre, which has partnered with his father before and is now owned by Apple. He also has a deal with PSD underwear.

LeBron James once showed his love for Taco Tuesday

LeBron James once went viral during the pandemic for his own homemade video. James went full dad mode and went around his house in celebration of the Taco dinner planned for his family and friends on a Tuesday.

James let out a big yell of “Taco Tuesday” in the clip, which quickly went viral online. James followed it up with more videos documenting the family’s Mexican-themed dinners on Tuesdays. It soon became a strong connection to James’ brand.

James and his team even attempted to trademark the term "Taco Tuesday." James wants to market his handmade videos about dinners. The move was denied by the United States Patent Office because the term was deemed "commonplace."

However, LeBron James did make some money off the viral sensation. He also landed a Taco Bell endorsement. He appeared in a commercial with “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis for the fast food chain. The ad is running during the NBA playoffs. The commercial advertises the $5 Discover Box at the restaurant.

Now his sons are partnering with the brand and profiting off the famous James family dinners.