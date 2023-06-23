"Turner and Walker defensively, holy Christ"- Pacers fans are hyped as Indiana trades for No. 8 pick Jarace Walker in the 2023 NBA draft

The Indiana Pacers made a move in the 2023 NBA draft, selecting French forward Bilal Coulibaly with the No. 7 pick. However, they wasted no time in trading him to the Washington Wizards in exchange for power forward Jarace Walker, who was chosen as the No. 8 pick, along with two future second-round picks from the Wizards.

ESPN @espn With the No. 8 pick, the Wizards select Jarace Walker and trade him to the Pacers, per @wojespn With the No. 8 pick, the Wizards select Jarace Walker and trade him to the Pacers, per @wojespn. https://t.co/Uu6cCYuuZD

As a versatile athletic defensive-minded power forward, Walker represents the type of players Pacers fans were hoping to see their team draft. So, following the news of the trade, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement with the newest member of the Pacers:

“(Myles) Turner and Walker defensively, holy Christ,” one fan said.

“Probably the best fit in this draft,” another fan said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Indiana acquiring Jarace Walker:

What can Pacers fans expect from Jarace Walker?

Indiana Pacers power forward Jarace Walker

Pacers fans can expect Walker to make an immediate impact on the defensive end, as he possesses the size (6-foot-8, 7-foot-2 wingspan) and strength (235 pounds) required to compete in the NBA. He is known for his explosive playing style and should seamlessly slot into the starting power forward position alongside Turner in the frontcourt.

Additionally, Walker's versatility allows him to play as a small ball center when necessary, providing Coach Rick Carlisle with various lineup options.

As for his offense, Walker thrives at driving to the basket and finishing through contact. He also has a solid jump shot and could eventually become a reliable floor-spacer in the NBA.

Walker averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.3 blocks, and 1.0 3-pointers per game on 46.5% shooting over 36 games with Houston.

After drafting Walker, Indiana should now have a decent chance to make a playoff push next season after finishing 35-47 (11th in the Eastern Conference) this past season.

