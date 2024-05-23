"You motherf**kers couldn't shoot" - Draymond Green and Shaquille O'Neal go back and forth over hypothetical Lakers-Warriors matchup

Shaquille O'Neal and Draymond Green are proud to have been a part of NBA champion teams in Los Angeles and Golden State, respectively, and speak proudly of them whenever possible.

One instance came in a recent episode of The Big Podcast of O'Neal, where they had a lively back-and-forth over what would happen in a hypothetical game between the Lakers champion team of 'Shaq' and Green's Warriors.

Shaquille O'Neal fired the first shot by highlighting that no one in Golden State could guard him. Green, though, had a ready answer for it, highlighting that they would craft a defensive scheme that would make it difficult for O'Neal to even get the ball. The Warriors forward said:

"I don't think any one player on our team could have guarded you. I do think there were defensive schemes that we could have thrown at you, to affect you. One is not letting you get the ball. So we're going to guard you with a guy in front of you and a guy behind you."

He added:

"We leaving somebody over there to shoot cause you motherf**kers couldn't shoot..."

Check out what Green had to say below:

Shaquille O'Neal, though, was unconvinced of the scheme that Green put forth and just had two words to say:

"Draymond, stop."

The two ended their banter over who would guard Kobe Bryant from the Warriors, with Green saying Klay Thompson, leaving O'Neal more in disbelief.

While with the Lakers, O'Neal won three straight titles from 2000 to 2002. Green, meanwhile, has won four NBA titles with the Warriors, in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Draymond Green calls out Shaquille O'Neal for always picking on JaVale McGee in popular TV segment

Also on the The Big Podcast, Draymond Green called out Shaquille O'Neal for always picking on his former teammate JaVale McGree for the big fella's 'Shaqtin-A-Fool' segment on Inside the NBA.

Green shared that he thinks that O'Neal is mistreating McGee by making him look stupid by always featuring him on the hilarious segment, which features on-court boo-boos by different NBA personalities.

Asked by the NBA analyst if he's picking on McGee on Shaqtin-A-Fool, Green answered in the affirmative:

"You for sure used to pick on Javale. 1000%"

The Warriors forward continued:

"They definitely were his clips. They were f**king hilarious too, man. Javale my guy, though.

"There's a common misconception that he's a dumb guy. He's one of the smartest players I've ever played with. He's like a computer geek, like nerd. Basketball -- he had some rough moments."

McGee won back-to-back NBA titles with Green in Golden State, in 2017 and 2018, and added another in 2020 with Shaquille O'Neal's former team Lakers. He's now playing for the Sacramento Kings.