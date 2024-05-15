"Young man is unfazed by his haters": Robert Griffin III, Damian Lillard cheer LeBron James' son Bronny James' stellar Draft Combine showing

As the 2024 NBA Combine continues, Bronny James keeps turning heads. The 19-year-old didn't have the best season in his first and only year in college, but he's showing scouts and fans that he has the tools to start in the NBA.

Bronny has made notable impressions during his time at the Combine. Even former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III had something to say about it, praising the prospect's shooting skills and attitude amid criticism.

"Bronny James hitting 12 threes in a row at the NBA Draft Combine. The Young man is unfazed by his haters and will let his play do the talking in the NBA," the former Washington Commanders star wrote on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Griffin, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, knows the pressure that prospects carry at these events. Bronny isn't only trying to prove to scouts and executives that he can be a good NBA player. He's also carrying expectations of being the son of one of the greatest players of all time.

Damian Lillard also joined the party, sharing an Instagram story with some highlights from Bronny's second and final scrimmage.

"This is actually crazy to see," the Milwaukee Bucks star wrote.

Enter caption

After a complex start, Bronny has apparently found his rhythm. He's showing what he can do on the court without trying to be the hero, which is uncommon to see from players his age.

Bronny James stats today: How did LeBron James' son perform in second scrimmage at 2024 NBA Draft Combine?

With LeBron James in attendance, Bronny didn't only show his shooting abilities during drills. He played a second scrimmage game and improved upon yesterday's numbers. James played 23 minutes, scoring 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting, nine more points than yesterday, Brett Siegel reports.

Expand Tweet

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times notes that Bronny James showed better pace today and looked more comfortable on the court. This is a very positive sign for the young player, whom many people doubted before he made it to Chicago.

Shaquille O'Neal praises Bronny James amid NBA Combine

Besides Robert Griffin III, four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal shared his admiration for Bronny James, calling him his nephew. Shaq also says Bronny has one of the 'best advisors ever,' so he'll be fine before and during his NBA journey.

"I've been on [Bronny] ever since he was a youngster. He's my nephew. I wish him well. You know, his father is one of the greatest players ever, so he's probably one of the best advisors ever. And I wish him well," Shaq said.

Bronny James has been heavily criticized without any reason, and he's quietly shutting down his doubters. He's on his way to the NBA and perhaps he won't be as good as his father, but the kid has the traits to have a long NBA career.