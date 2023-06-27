What are the top 5 Free agency signings of the 1990s? Taking a closer look

Free Agency is always one of the most exciting parts of the NBA season. Teams around the league begin coveting the latest star or high-level role player to give their roster a new dimension and take a step towards championship contention.

Sometimes, we see a big splash where a genuine star talent is on the move. Other times, an under-the-radar deal can make all the difference. Free Agency has been changing the outlook of franchises for decades, both for better and worse.

As such, here's a look at five of the biggest Free Agency moves of the 1990s:

#5 Steve Kerr joins Chicago Bulls

Despite 1990s basketball being focused on interior scoring, Steve Kerr was among the best sharpshooters in the NBA. After moving from the Orlando Magic to team up with Michael Jordan in Chicago, Kerr quickly became a key part of the Bulls roster.

Kerr spent five seasons with the Bulls, playing 378 regular-season games, averaging 8.2 points, 2.2 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game, shooting 47.9% from the deep on 2.4 attempts per game.

During his tenure with the Chicago Bulls, Kerr helped the team win three NBA championships before finding further success with the San Antonio Spurs, where he won two more rings.

#4 Vlade Divac joins Sacramento Kings

Vlade Divac made the move from the Charlotte Hornets to the Sacramento Kings in 1998. Divac quickly became a fan-favorite before earning himself legendary status with the fanbase.

He became the Kings' primary weapon against Shaquielle O'Neal of the Los Angeles Lakers, going toe-to-toe with one of the greatest big men of his generation. Unfortunately, Divac's skill and impact weren't enough to bring a championship to the Kings.

#3 Horace Grant joins Orlando Magic

After leaving the Chicago Bulls following a dispute with owner Jerry Reinsdorf, Horace Grant teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway on the Orlando Magic, forming a bonafide big three in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately, Grant's addition to the Orlando Magic wasn't enough to bring a championship to Disney World, but the brand of basketball on offer was physical and exciting.

#2 Tim Hardaway joins Miami Heat

In the summer of 1996, Tim Hardaway left the Golden State Warriors to join the Miami Heat on a five-year $30 million deal.

Hardaway made the All-NBA First Team during his first season in South Beach. In all five seasons with the Heat, Hardaway was named to an All-Star team. He played 366 regular-season games for the Hear, averaging 17.3 points, 7.6 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game, shooting 40.8% from the field and 35.6% from the deep.

Tim Hardaway's jersey number is now retired in Miami.

#1 Shaquille O'Neal joins Los Angeles Lakers

In 1996, superstar big man Shaquille O'Neal left the Orlando Magic to take his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers. The impact Shaq made on the Lakers was immediate, as he helped them win 53 games in his debut season in Los Angeles.

Shaq formed a fearsome partnership with Kobe Bryant, helping the Lakers win three NBA championships and was also named the league MVP. Due to his dominance and success with the LA Lakers, Shaq is seen as the biggest free-agent addition of the 90s.

