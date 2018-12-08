×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kohli steeled by Australia boos - Ponting

Omnisport
NEWS
News
759   //    08 Dec 2018, 17:53 IST
ViratKohli - cropped
India batsman Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli appeared to be "steeled" by boos from Australia supporters on day three of the first Test in Adelaide, according to Ricky Ponting.

A section of the crowd jeered Kohli when he walked on to bat after Australia coach Justin Langer on Friday criticised the way he celebrated when India took wickets.

Langer told Fox Cricket: "If we did that at the moment we'd be the worst blokes in the world."

Former top-order batsman Ponting, who was himself booed during the third Ashes Test at Edgbaston in 2009, was disappointed by the fans responsible at Adelaide Oval and feels it may have benefited Kohli.

"I don't like seeing it at all. It didn't worry me as a player when it happened in England a couple times. You've almost got to accept it as acknowledgement for what you've done in the game. But I'd rather not see that happen at all," he told cricket.com.au.

"It'll be water off a duck's back, I'm sure. He's probably had worse things happen to him on a cricket field, I would have thought, than getting booed by a couple of spectators as he walks on.

"If anything, it might have steeled him a little bit more.

"He [was] hardly playing a shot [early in his innings] and he looked like he wanted to really ground the Aussies into the deck."

Advertisement

Kohli made 34 before falling to Nathan Lyon in the final session, with India reaching stumps at 151-3 and with a 166-run lead.

Travis Head, whose 72 on his home ground anchored Australia's first innings of 235, echoed Ponting's sentiments.

"He's a pretty good player and probably doesn't deserve to be booed but that's how it is. It's probably not needed but that's the crowd," said Head.

India bowler Jasprit Bumrah claimed the boos had no effect on Kohli or India, who are simply focused on matters taking place on the pitch.

"I don't think these things are important to us because for us, what happens in that circle is important," said Bumrah.

"Everything else, we can't control. If they want to, they can do whatever they want. As long as we are doing well, we are happy."

Omnisport
NEWS
Ponting calls on Australia to 'unsettle' Kohli
RELATED STORY
Kohli can still be rattled, don't let him be a bully:...
RELATED STORY
3 classic T20 chases by Virat Kohli against Australia
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Virat Kohli knocks against Australia in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 5 hyped controversies during India Australia series...
RELATED STORY
Ricky Ponting has doubts on India this summer
RELATED STORY
Can Kohli go past another Sachin Tendulkar record in...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: A different kind of dangerous at Australia
RELATED STORY
How India almost won the 2003-04 series in Australia when...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Looking at the stats for the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 12:00 AM
IND 250/10 & 151/3 (61.0 ov)
AUS 235/10
Day 3 | Stumps: India lead Australia by 166 runs with 7 wickets remaining
IND VS AUS live score
3rd Test | Mon, 03 Dec
NZ 274/10 & 353/7
PAK 348/10 & 156/10
New Zealand win by 123 runs
NZ VS PAK live score
| 10:00 PM
SL 210/9
NZXI 67/4 (31.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: New Zealand XI trail Sri Lanka by 143 runs with 6 wickets remaining
SL VS NZXI live score
2nd T20 | Today
PAKA 139/9 (20.0 ov)
ENL 145/6 (18.5 ov)
England Lions win by 4 wickets
PAKA VS ENL live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us