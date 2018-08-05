Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Malan, Stokes out of England cricket squad for 2nd test

Associated Press
NEWS
News
745   //    05 Aug 2018, 18:40 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Dawid Malan has paid the price for his poor run of scores for England by getting dropped for the second cricket test against India at Lord's, with uncapped 20-year-old Ollie Pope called up as a replacement.

The other change to the 13-man squad was expected, with Ben Stokes out because he is attending a court in England from Monday on a charge of affray. Fellow allrounder Chris Woakes takes his place.

Malan is averaging 16.89 in his nine test matches since the Ashes series in Australia. The 30-year-old left hander made 8 and 20 in the 31-run win over India in the first test at Edgbaston and also missed three catches.

Pope has hit three centuries in English domestic cricket this summer, with a top score of 158 not out, and made an unbeaten half-century in the second-string England Lions' win over India A last month.

It is another bold call from recently appointed national selector Ed Smith, with Pope the same age as Surrey teammate Sam Curran — England's man of the match in the first test.

The second test starts Thursday.

___

England squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.

Associated Press
NEWS
