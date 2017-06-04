Smith comfortable with Australia security following London attack

Steve Smith said Australia were shocked and saddened by the terrorist incident in London on Saturday.

Australia captain Steve Smith says they are comfortable with their security situation for the ICC Champions Trophy following Saturday's terrorist attack in London.

Smith's side are based in London, where seven people were killed and at least 48 others injured in an incident at London Bridge and Borough Market.

After their opener with New Zealand was washed out, Australia take on Bangladesh at The Oval on Monday.

Asked in a media conference how difficult it has been to prepare as usual in the circumstances, Smith told reporters: "We're shocked and saddened by what happened.

"You never want to see that happening around the world. Particularly when we're so close to the events that happened.

"We've been briefed by our security team this morning, and they are comfortable with where security is at.

"And for us, it's about just being diligent with everything that we do and continuing the tournament as usual.

"I was in my room. Just reading my Twitter feed actually and saw something pop up and then turned on the BBC and watched a bit of the news.

"Guys were a little bit concerned at the time, and didn't really know what to do. So Frank, our security guy, just made sure that we remained in the hotel and just stayed nice and safe.

"I think everyone was on the phone letting their loved ones back home know that everyone was okay."

Smith described Australia's bowling performance - in which they dismissed the Black Caps for 291 before the batsmen were reduced to 53-3 - as the worst in recent times from his side.

But he has been pleased with how his attack have responded to those remarks, adding: "I know they were pretty fiery in the nets. Copped quite a few short ones. Maybe they are listening, which is good.

"As I said, it wasn't our best performance. Hopefully it was a little bit of rust and hopefully that's gone now and we can carry on playing the way we have.

"I think we've got a class bowling attack. The three big quicks that we have that played last game, and [John] Hastings, obviously there's some quality bowlers in there. Hopefully they can bring their 'A game' tomorrow [Monday]."