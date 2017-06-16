Starc to miss Test tour of Bangladesh

Australia have named a 13-man squad for their two Tests in Bangladesh, with left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc not included.

by Omnisport News 16 Jun 2017, 15:48 IST

Australia left-armer Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc has been left out of Australia's Test squad to tour Bangladesh in order for his fractured foot to recover fully ahead of the Ashes.

The left-arm seamer missed the latter part of the series in India in March with the problem, although he did return to the fold for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Starc's injury is yet to properly heal, however and, with Australia set to take on the Tigers in two Tests in late August and early September, they have decided to allow Starc to rest with the first Ashes clash scheduled for November.

James Pattinson and Ashton Agar return to the squad, although spinner Steve O'Keefe has been dropped after tailing off following his 12-70 in the first Test against India.

"Whilst Steve O'Keefe bowled well in Pune, he did not maintain this level in the remaining matches of the series and we believe the timing is right for Ashton to enter the set-up and test his all-rounder ability," said chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns.

"Ashton has continued to impress us with his form and we believe his bowling is at a level where he deserves to be playing on the highest stage.

"He will work nicely in tandem with Nathan Lyon and also brings a great all-round package to the team."

The first Test in Dhaka gets under way on August 27 before the second, in Chittagong, starts on September 4.

The 13-man squad is likely to be added to after Australia A tour South Africa next month, from which a replacement for Starc is expected to be confirmed.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Wade.