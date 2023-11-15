When will NBA 2K24 server maintenance start and end (November 15)?

2K Games has announced the schedule for the upcoming NBA 2K24 server maintenance, which is set to take place on November 15, 2023. The MyTeam mode will once again be significantly affected during this period. The downtime will take place simultaneously across all available platforms. It is meant for both the current and next-gen versions of the game.

Regular maintenance is usually conducted to ensure that all the important gameplay mechanics work as intended. Since NBA 2K24's release, there have been important updates made to both versions of the game. Much of the changes have been based on feedback from the community as developer Visual Concepts has tried to listen to players as much as possible.

It's unclear what will be patched by the latest maintenance, but here is all the important information shared by Visual Concepts.

NBA 2K24's upcoming maintenance will be a short one

Visual Concepts has shared the official maintenance schedule on X, including the start time and possible duration. According to the schedule, the maintenance will commence at 12 am PT or 3 pm EDT on November 15, 2023.

The downtime is expected to be a one-hour affair. Unless there are significant delays, the maintenance will end at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET. However, there could always be unforeseen delays, and readers are advised to follow all the official sources for the latest information.

Thankfully, NBA 2K24 will remain accessible to a large extent even when the update takes place. Only the MyTeam mode will be temporarily disabled until the maintenance is over. Despite how popular this mode is, players can try out other alternatives like MyNBA and exhibition matches.

Despite all the recent updates and fixes introduced, there are still areas in the game that need some fine-tuning. The community hopes the upcoming maintenance will fix some of them and offer smoother gameplay for all.