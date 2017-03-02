NASCAR at Atlanta: TV schedule, dates, times, qualifying drivers

by Opta News 02 Mar 2017, 04:42 IST

Atlanta Motor Speedway

After an exciting, crash-filled opening season race at Daytona, the NASCAR circuit heads north to Atlanta in the final race on the historic racing surface before the track will undergo a re-pave.

The 1.54-mile asphalt track is the second-oldest racing surface on the entire circuit and is a track favored by many NASCAR drivers, including hometown hero Chase Elliott, who is still looking for his first career win.

Kurt Busch has already locked up a playoff birth with his Daytona 500 win. Can he capture another win Sunday, or will reigning race and series champion Jimmie Johnson continue his dominance at 1.5-mile tracks?

Here are the key dates, times and a look at the complete schedule for NASCAR at Atlanta headlined by the Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

When is the next NASCAR race?

All three NASCAR Series will head to Atlanta Motor Speedway for a triple-header beginning with practices on Friday, March 3.

NASCAR at Atlanta qualifying, race, TV schedule

(all times ET)

Friday, March 3

10-10:55 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice, FS1

11-11:55 a.m.: Truck Series practice, FS1

Noon-1:25 p.m.: Cup Series practice, FS1

1:30-2:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice, FS1

2:30-3:25 p.m.: Truck Series practice, FS1

3:30-4:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series final practice, FS1

4:30-5:25 p.m.: Truck Series final practice, FS1

5:45 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying, FS1

Saturday, March 4

9:15 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1

10:40 a.m.: Truck Series qualifying, FS1

Noon-1:20 p.m.: Cup Series final practice, FS1

2 p.m.: Xfinity Series Rinnai 250 (163 laps, 251.02 miles), FS1

4:30 p.m.: Truck Series Active Pest Control 200 (130 laps, 200.02 miles), FS1

TV channel, live stream for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta

The TV broadcast for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (325 laps, 500.05 miles) will begin 2 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox and can be streamed live on the Fox Sports GO app.

What are the stage lengths for NASCAR at Atlanta?

For the Cup Series Stage 1 will be completed at Lap 85. Stage 2 at Lap 170 with the final stage and race over on Lap 325.

The Xfinity Series race will race of points on Lap 40, Lap 80 and the final lap of the race, Lap 163. Same stages go for the Truck Series race on Saturday except the race ends on Lap 130.

Which NASCAR drivers are racing at Atlanta?

Unlike Daytona, only 39 Cup drivers will be racing in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, meaning all drivers will make the race and qualifying will decide their starting position.

Here is the list of participating Cup drivers:

AJ Allmendinger

Aric Almirola

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Cole Whitt

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Danica Patrick

Daniel Suarez

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

Derrike Cope

Erik Jones

Gray Gaulding

Jamie McMurray

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jimmie Johnson

Joey Logano

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt Kenseth

Michael McDowell

Paul Menard

Reed Sorenson

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

Timmy Hill

Trevor Bayne

Ty Dillon