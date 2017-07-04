Motta secures one-year Paris Saint-Germain deal

Despite being linked with a move back to Serie A, veteran midfielder Thiago Motta has extended his Paris Saint-Germain contract by a year.

Thiago Motta has signed a new one-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the Ligue 1 club have announced.

The 34-year-old has agreed to a deal that will keep him at Parc des Princes for the 2017-18 season.

Motta had been linked with a return to Serie A once his contract expired, with former club Genoa reportedly keen to offer him a deal.

However, the former Barcelona man says he is thrilled to continue his "adventure" with PSG.

"It's a great pleasure to extend my contract with Paris Saint-Germain," he said. "I have a special history with this club, who have put a lot of confidence in me over the last five years.

"The adventure continues and I'm very happy. We will continue to be competitive and we'll give the maximum to go as far as possible in all the competitions we take part in."

President Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: "We're very pleased to have extended Thiago's contract.

"Thiago Motta is an important member of the squad and his leadership and knowledge of the game are really appreciated by our supporters.

"He is certainly one of those to have contributed greatly to the growth of Paris Saint-Germain, both in France and internationally."

Motta has won four Ligue 1 titles, four Coupes de la Ligue, four Trophees des Champions and three Coupes de France since joining from Inter in 2012.