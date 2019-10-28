Player Woods makes case to Captain Woods for Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods dropped a further hint he will participate in the Presidents Cup as a playing captain after his historic win at the Zozo Championship.

Woods tied Sam Snead's all-time mark of 82 PGA Tour wins when he posted a final-round 67 to finish three strokes ahead of Hideki Matsuyama at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba.

The 15-time major winner will lead the United States team at the Presidents Cup, the biennial matchplay event that takes place at Royal Melbourne on December 12-15.

Despite failing to secure one of the eight automatic spots on the team, Woods has previously said he is open to becoming the second playing captain in the event's history after successfully overcoming arthroscopic knee surgery.

The last captain to compete on the course was Hale Irwin in the inaugural edition back in 1994.

Asked after his Sunday triumph whether his performance might lead to a playing berth at the Presidents Cup, Woods smiled and said: "I think the player definitely got the captain's attention.

"Physically, I can't do any of the things I used to do. That's just the way it is. Four back surgeries and my body just can't do what it used to do, but I can certainly think my way around the golf course.

"The knee didn't allow me to rotate, and because of that it put more stress on my lower back and my hip. Now I'm able to clear a little bit better, I feel better, I'm able to hit shots that I know I can hit and this week was a good sign for the future."

Each team's four picks will be announced on November 4 and U.S. Open Champion Gary Woodland, who played alongside Woods for the final two rounds in China, feels there is an obvious selection to be made.

"If he doesn't [pick himself], that’s dumb because right now it is hard to bet against that guy in anything, especially in matchplay," said Woodland, who is himself hoping to secure a pick.

"He's going to have a force whether he is playing or not but I would pick him."