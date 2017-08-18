Dale Earnhardt Jr. the latest athlete to make his voice heard after Charlottesville

Dale Earnhardt Jr. repudiates hatred, bigotry and racism in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville.

by Omnisport News 18 Aug 2017, 22:09 IST

On Monday, two days after the horrific events in Charlottesville, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to Twitter to bemoan the “hatred, racism and bigotry” that set the violence in motion. Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway, he reiterated that repudiation, while also addressing this week’s terrorist attacks in Spain.

Hatred, bigotry, & racism should have no place in this great country. Spread love. https://t.co/aJRxVB4cqB — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 14, 2017

“I think that it’s been a very difficult period of time over the last couple of years for our country and obviously there is some stuff that happened today in Barcelona,” Earnhardt said Thursday, per motorsport.com. “It just makes you wonder what in the hell is going on in this world, you know? It’s really frustrating because we ought to be better than that. We ought to be smarter than that than to be trying to tear each other a part. We ought to be working together, but it just seems like that is getting harder and harder to do and there is less and less of that.”

Earnhardt suggested that athletes should keep making their voices heard on such issues, something he wasn’t as comfortable with earlier in his career.

“It’s sad and frustrating to see what happened and you feel sort of somewhat responsible to speak on it,” Earnhardt said. “I think that it’s great that a lot of athletes did speak on it. It encourages people like myself to speak up.”

He added, “For me, I was never comfortable being in those conversations. Getting in the middle of a discussion that carried on for weeks wasn’t fun for me because you had to come in here (the media center) week after week and answer to it. So, we would just try to get in and out of the media center without sticking your foot in your mouth. But, I think as you get older you get more comfortable with carrying the weight of people disagreeing with that or criticizing your opinion.”