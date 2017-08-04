Dovizioso fastest in Brno practice

Johann Zarco was quickest in a wet FP1 at the Czech Republic GP, but Andrea Dovizioso posted the quickest lap of the day in the afternoon.

by Omnisport News 04 Aug 2017, 19:32 IST

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso

Andrea Dovizioso capitalised on improved conditions in the second session of the day to post the fastest time in practice at the Czech Republic Grand Prix on Friday.

Johann Zarco set the pace in FP1 at the Automotodrom Brno, the Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider clocking two minutes and 5.201 seconds on a wet surface.

Zarco went in front with a minute to go in the first session and stayed there, edging out Marc Marquez by only 0.039secs, with Jorge Lorenzo third.

Dovizioso came to the fore under blue skies later in the day, posting the quickest time of both sessions with a 1:56.332, ahead of Jonas Folger, who was denied top spot by 0.398secs.

#MotoGP FP2@AndreaDovizioso finishes top of the pile on Friday as everyone improves on their times from this morning's wet FP1! #CzechGP pic.twitter.com/lrpQJ6ysPf — MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) August 4, 2017

Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac Racing) completed the top three as the riders returned to the track to gear up for the first race since the mid-season break.

Championship leader Marc Marquez was only 10th in FP2, but did not put in a late challenge on a softer tyre.

Maverick Vinales, second in the standings, was only 11th, while Lorenzo could only set the 15th quickest time on a new-look Ducati with a radical new aerodynamic package.