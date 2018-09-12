Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hurricane Florence: Charlotte, Atlanta speedways open campgrounds for evacuees

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12 Sep 2018
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Charlotte Motor Speedway

Evacuees evading Hurricane Florence have options thanks to NASCAR.

Charlotte Motor Speedway announced Tuesday it will open its campgrounds beginning at noon ET to those seeking refuge from the incoming storm.

Atlanta Motor Speedway also opened its campgrounds to anyone in need of shelter.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal issued a state of emergency later Wednesday after the storm shifted course.

The three most high-profile sporting events to be called off as of Wednesday afternoon include East Carolina at No. 11 Virginia Tech, No. 15 West Virginia at N.C. State and No. 18 Central Florida at North Carolina. 

Hurricane Florence, which has strengthened to a Category 4 storm, is expected to make landfall Thursday.

Omnisport
NEWS
