Kurt Busch signs with Chip Ganassi Racing after leaving Stewart-Haas

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    04 Dec 2018, 23:46 IST
Kurt Busch Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA 18082018
Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch and sponsor Monster Energy are joining Chip Ganassi Racing, the team announced Tuesday.

"We have had the good fortune of having a lot of great drivers here at Chip Ganassi Racing across all forms of racing and Kurt Busch adds to that list of great drivers," team owner Chip Ganassi said Tuesday. "He is a former NASCAR Cup Series champion and Daytona 500 winner and I believe still has a burning desire to win races and compete for a championship." 

Busch will replace Jamie McMurray for CGR and join Kyle Larson on the team.

The 40-year-old will be the first driver to race for Ganassi with a NASCAR Cup title to his name. Martin Truex Jr. raced for the team in 2009 but did not win a Cup title until 2017.

"Ganassi's forward thinking approach is why I have decided to commit all my years of Monster Energy Cup experience to CGR," Busch said. "Let's win."

Busch announced this weekend he would be leaving Stewart-Haas Racing after five years with the team.

“I would like to thank Stewart-Haas for 5 fantastic years driving the #41," Busch wrote, in part, on Twitter. "Unfortunately, it’s not in the cards for me to stay. I’m looking forward to the future (and) new opportunities ahead.”

According to ESPN, the deal with CGR is a one-year agreement as the 2019 season could be Busch's final season racing full-time.

