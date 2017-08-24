Massa given all-clear to race at Spa

Felipe Massa said he feels "good and ready to get back in the car" at Spa after missing the Hungarian Grand Prix due to illness.

Felipe Massa will race in the Belgium Grand Prix this weekend after recovering from vertigo.

The Williams driver was not on the grid at the Hungarian Grand Prix before the mid-season break due to feeling sick and struggling with dizziness during practice on Friday.

Paul Di Resta stepped in to replace the Brazilian at the Hungaroring, but an FIA medical delegate has cleared Massa to get back behind the wheel in Spa.

"I feel good, I feel ready to get back in the car. I had vertigo in Hungary but I'm good now," Massa said in a media conference on Thursday.

"I was feeling a little bit dizzy on that weekend, vertigo is the name of what I had. It was the first time that I had this, it was a strange feeling. It unfortunately happened in the race weekend, and it kept me out of the car.

"But I feel good now, ready to get back to the second part of the season, and hopefully we can do good races."