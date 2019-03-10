×
NASCAR meets with Daniel Suarez, Michael McDowell after fight to clear the air

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10 Mar 2019, 20:19 IST
Daniel Suarez
Daniel Suarez

Drivers Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell met with NASCAR on Saturday to clear the air after they were summoned to discuss the heated fight that took place after the first round of the qualifying session on Friday.

Suarez and McDowell explained that the meeting wasn't a big deal and NASCAR officials just wanted to make sure the "animosity" wouldn't carry over to the track during Saturday's practice or Sunday's race at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

"If I wanted to wreck him I would have done that yesterday," Suarez said, per ESPN . "That's not my style. I wouldn't use my race car as a weapon."

Suarez explained, however, his relationship with McDowell hasn't been fixed yet.

"I'm not ready to fix something like that," Suarez said. "I just made my point clear, why I was mad. He had his point. I don't think it's as good as mine. But I mean, we're not going to fight each other. But we're not best buddies, either."

Suarez approached McDowell to discuss an on-track dispute when the physical altercation broke out. Suarez was frustrated because he wasn't able to get past McDowell, and he thought McDowell kept him from running an unhindered lap, which resulted in a 28th starting spot for Suarez. 

McDowell, who will start right next to Suarez in 27th, initiated contact and then the two started to throw punches before they were separated by several crew members.

"It's an emotional sport. We both have a lot on the line," McDowell said. "We're trying to do the best we can for our partners and teams, and emotions come out. That's what racing is all about. What it's always been about."

