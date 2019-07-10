×
49ers QB Garoppolo 'moving in the right direction'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    10 Jul 2019, 04:22 IST
garoppolo-jimmy-07092019-getty-ftr.jpg
Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garopollo said he is feeling ahead of training camp after missing almost the entire 2018 NFL season due to injury.

Garoppolo underwent surgery in October after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee.

The 27-year-old – who left the New England Patriots for the 49ers in 2017 – played just three games with San Francisco last season.

Garoppolo has been cleared and is "good to go", with the QB telling ProFootballTalk: "The rehab process has gone really well.

"Knock on wood. We haven't had any setbacks. OTAs went about as well as I could have hoped for and now for training camp hopefully we'll be full go with team drills and all that stuff.

"We're moving in the right direction. We've just got to keep going day by day and keep stacking them together. It's a long process, but we've come this far, so why stop now, right?"

Garoppolo's season-ending injury occurred against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 23 and he has long been expected to return at the start of the 2019 season.

"I'm sure hoping so," he said. "The training staff, the coaches, we've kind of put together a plan and everything like that. We'll kind of assess the situation as we get closer to it."

Garoppolo spent the past two years with the 49ers, playing in nine games with eight starts over that time. 

He has a career completion rate of 65.4 per cent and has thrown 17 touchdowns over five seasons.

