Cowboys snap losing streak in dominant win over Eagles

Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys were too good for rivals the Philadelphia Eagles 37-10 as they snapped their skid in the NFL.

Dallas produced a dominant display to end a three-game losing streak at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

The Cowboys are now in control of the NFC East with a 4-3 record in 2019.

Here are three takeaways from the Cowboys' win:

Prescott continues to prove his value

Critics piled on Dak Prescott after he failed to throw a touchdown pass in his team's 24-22 loss to the New York Jets last week, and he responded with an impressive performance against the Eagles. The signal caller showcased his dual-threat abilities by completing 21 of his 27 pass attempts for 239 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 30 yards and a score. His rushing touchdown marked the 21st of his career, giving him the most by any Dallas quarterback in franchise history.

With this rushing TD @Dak just broke a tie with Roger Staubach for most career rushing touchdowns (21) by a #DallasCowboys QB! #PHIvsDAL | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/81TE8USyLb — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 21, 2019

It is no secret that Prescott is pursuing a contract that would make him one of the NFL's highest-paid quarterback in his fourth professional season, and he is showing that the way he can affect games cannot be easily replaced.

Speculation about his impending deal will surely continue until an agreement is reached.

Eagles struggling to stretch the field

DeSean Jackson has not played since he suffered an abdominal injury in Week 2, and his absence has seriously hurt Philadelphia's offense. Even at age 32, Jackson's blazing speed makes him one of the NFL's most consistently dangerous deep threats. Since returning to the Eagles after a five-year hiatus, he has become one of quarterback Carson Wentz's favourites. Without the star wideout, the team have been limited.

Wentz has thrown for less than 200 yards three times since Jackson got injured and he totalled 191 against Dallas on 26 throws. Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor simply have not been able to stretch the field as Jackson can, and star tight end Zach Ertz has been directly affected by this. Jackson demands tremendous attention from defensive backs, allowing Ertz to find space and operate underneath the coverage. But Ertz, who has been Wentz's primary target for years, only notched two receptions for 38 yards on five targets against the Cowboys.

The Eagles can be very good offensively, but they are not at their best without Jackson.

Cooper made the most of every opportunity

Amari Cooper was injured in Dallas' Week 6 loss but returned to give his team a big boost against their division rivals. The wideout torched Philadelphia's porous secondary, hauling in all five of his targets for 106 yards. He used great route running to create easy throws for Prescott and left the defensive backs covering him looking lost.

Cooper did not reach the end zone but is off to a strong start in 2019. He has 621 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his first full season with the Cowboys.

Having Cooper all season long could be key to Dallas finding postseason success. Especially when he capitalises on his chances a high rate moving forward.