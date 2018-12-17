×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Elliott says Cowboys' shut-out loss to Colts was embarrassing

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    17 Dec 2018, 09:16 IST
Elliott-Ezekiel-USNews-121618-ftr-getty
Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott was embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys' performance on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Colts shut down Dallas' offense and cruised to a 23-0 win at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Elliott, who rushed for 87 yards on 18 carries in the game, discussed the team's play with reporters after the loss.

"We can't go out there and do that. We cannot. That is not us, at all," Elliott said, via NFL.com.

"It's embarrassing. We've got to be better than that, way better."

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 206 yards and an interception against Indianapolis. He said the shutout hurt.

"Yeah, 100 per cent we've got to find ways to capitalise and score in the red zone," Prescott said, via ESPN. "We do that, we don't get shut out."

The Cowboys entered the matchup riding a five-game winning streak. Elliott said a loss like that was needed.

"I think it's better for us in the grand scheme of the season, and I think we needed to get put in check," Elliott said. "I think we needed a reality check and we needed a reminder that we still have a lot of ball left."

The loss dropped the Cowboys to 8-6 this season. They will face the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Cowboys end Saints' 10-game winning streak
RELATED STORY
Vikings remain in NFC playoff picture
RELATED STORY
Cooper says Raiders owner wanted to trade him to Cowboys
RELATED STORY
Cowboys top Eagles in OT behind stellar Cooper display
RELATED STORY
Eagles top Colts as Wentz makes his return
RELATED STORY
Cowboys, Ravens lose after missed kicks in final seconds
RELATED STORY
NFL Week 3 Preview
RELATED STORY
Cowboys, Ravens dominate as Pats beat Chiefs in NFL classic
RELATED STORY
Browns, Cardinals come up just short in first starts by...
RELATED STORY
Raiders send Cooper to Cowboys for first-round pick
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us