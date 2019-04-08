Former Wasps star Wade to link up with Buffalo Bills

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 3 // 08 Apr 2019, 20:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Christian Wade of the Buffalo Bills, during his spell at Wasps

Former England rugby international Christian Wade has been assigned to the Buffalo Bills as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.

Wade retired from rugby union in October having won one England cap and scored 82 Premiership tries for Wasps - the third-most in the competition's history.

The 27-year-old opted to try his hand at NFL and will now attempt to make the grade with the Bills, who finished third in the AFC East last year with a 6-10 record.

Reacting to the news that he could well be going to face to face with Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots should he succeed in Buffalo, Wade was unable to sum up his emotions.

He posted a picture on Instagram with a caption that read: "I'm lost for word [sic] right now... I'll update the caption soon. Give God thanks!"

Former NRL star Valentine Holmes has also been taking part in the International Player Pathway Program but has yet to be assigned a team.