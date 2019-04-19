×
Giants GM Dave Gettleman shuts down Josh Rosen trade talk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    19 Apr 2019, 03:18 IST
Dave-Gettleman-020916-USNews-Getty-FTR
Dave Gettleman

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said he was "not going there" when questioned about trade rumours for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen.

Rosen's future with the Cardinals has come under question in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft with many believing the Cardinals will select former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick, then trade their current starter out of Arizona.

As for the Giants' draft plan, Gettleman admitted there are some "pretty good" quarterbacks in this year's class, but insisted his team are not in any rush to draft a signal caller. 

Instead, Gettleman expressed confidence in veteran Eli Manning going forward.

When asked during his pre-draft news conference about whether the Giants have had conversations with the Cardinals, Gettleman simply said: "[I'm] not going there."

He added in quotes published by NJ.com: "If you put a lot of pressure on it, you're going to make a mistake. If you're asking me how 'urgent' I feel to [draft a quarterback], I'm not going to put a level on that. I'm not. You let the draft come to you."

Gettleman explained there is a non-negotiable factor that they look for in any quarterback they bring into the franchise.

"Being the quarterback of a team in this kind of market is a load. It's a mental load," Gettleman said. "You have to really vet up the background of these guys."

Gettleman believes Manning still has a lot left in the tank as he enters his 16th season in the NFL at age 38. 

Last season, Manning completed 66 per cent of his passes and added 21 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. 

The Giants finished the regular season with a 5-11 record, but Gettleman was pleased New York showed improvement from its 3-13 campaign in 2017.

"We went into last season believing Eli had a lot left," Gettleman said. "And he's proven that.

"We won two more games than the team did the year before. You had all those games that we lost by a point or two. 

"We lost eight games by a touchdown or less. The NFL is tight, tight, tight, a few more plays get you over the top and now you're winning more."

