Jackson & other Ravens starters to sit out regular-season finale

The high-flying Baltimore Ravens will rest star quarterback Lamar Jackson for their regular-season NFL finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

MVP frontrunner Jackson and fellow starters Marshal Yanda, Earl Thomas III, Mark Ingram II and Brandon Williams will not face the Steelers on Sunday.

The Ravens (13-2) clinched the AFC top seed and homefield advantage after breezing past the Cleveland Browns 31-15 last week, and Baltimore will now rest some of their key players ahead of the playoffs.

"It will be an opportunity for some guys to play who have been inactive," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday.

"It's a rivalry game. It's the Steelers. They have everything to play for. We recognise that and we'll be looking to put our absolute best foot forward."

"I think it's a solid decision," Harbaugh said. "I don't know if it's easy. It's a strong case to be made either way. I recognise the other side of it. It's two good choices. We're going to have to practice really well.

"The guys who aren't playing are going to have to practice. We want to win this game. After that, we want to be the very best team we can be coming into the divisional game."

Jackson made clear his intention to play Week 17 following Baltimore's victory over Cleveland on Sunday.

"Yeah, he wants to play, I saw the news conference," Harbaugh added. "I appreciate it. But one thing about Lamar, and all of our guys, they'll be 100 percent behind the guys who are playing. And they'll be doing everything they can do to get those guys prepared to play in this game and win the football game."

Harbaugh also confirmed star running back Ingram suffered a "mild to moderate" calf strain in the victory against the Browns.

"He won't play this week. He probably wouldn't play this week no matter what the circumstance was with that calf strain," Harbaugh said. "We'd be looking for him to be ready in two weeks. So we'll just see how that goes going forward."