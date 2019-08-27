Jaguars' Overton offers to buy tickets from angry Colts fans after Luck's retirement

Matt Overton

Former Indianapolis Colts long snapper Matt Overton offered to buy and donate season tickets from disgruntled fans following Andrew Luck's retirement.

Colts quarterback Luck announced his shock retirement on Saturday, which led to some supporters booing the four-time NFL Pro Bowler.

There are some angry Colts fans, who are wanting refunds on their season tickets after Luck quit the sport.

Jacksonville Jaguars snapper Overton – who played alongside Luck at the Colts from 2012-16 – made a generous offer on Monday.

"To any angry Colts season ticket holders who are seeking a refund, I'd be more than happy to buy your season tix off of you & donate them to @RileyChildrens patients & their families," Overton wrote via Twitter. "I'm serious."

News of Luck's impending retirement began to circulate during the Colts' 27-17 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

Luck – the number one pick in the 2012 draft who endured an injury-hit career – was booed as he exited the field at the end of the game.

"I see all the fans are upset on social media, a lot of people calling for refunds, and I asked myself, 'How can we turn this into a positive thing'," Overton said. "Riley is near and dear to me and I still try to help them.

"If someone wants to sell their tickets I'll be more than happy to take them and give them to the Riley kids and their families, who go through a lot, and they can go to the games."

Overton added: "I can understand the confusion, anger and frustration with the fans. "He's a franchise player and a young one at that.

"But at the same time, he's a normal dude like every one of us. He has a life outside of football and I hope he finds the health and happiness he's looking for."