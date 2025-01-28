On Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as the franchise's head coach, succeeding Doug Pederson, who was fired after a disappointing 4-13 season.

Unlike most coaching hires, Coen's arrival in Jacksonville was shrouded in controversy after his astonishing u-turn on staying with Tampa. Ironically, the 39-year-old stressed the importance of honesty during his introductory press conference, saying:

“Honesty is what this comes down to. Surround yourself with people who tell hard truths, show blind spots—where growth occurs. Be honest with the mirror, knowing the process was clean, right.”

Fans on social media rolled their eyes and called out Coen for his lack of self-awareness:

"Is this guy really going to use the word honesty after the crap he pulled! What a disrespectful 🤡!" a fan said.

Some fans predicted that he'd flop as a head coach in Jacksonville and will be on the hunt for a new job soon:

"[Coen]’s going to flop so bad. [The Jaguars]’s such a poorly run franchise," a fan said.

"All signs point to 4-13," another fan said.

"There is no way he is going to be the transformative success they hope. How can you buy in to such a blatant liar?" one fan said.

Liam Coen's controversial exit from the Buccaneers

Liam Coen was one of the frontrunners to fill the Jaguars' head coaching vacancy and interviewed with the franchise on Jan. 15. The Buccaneers weren't keen on letting him go and, according to ESPN, agreed to make him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL.

Coen agreed and decided to forego his in-person interview with the Jaguars. He reportedly wasn't keen on working with general manager Trent Baalke either, making his decision easier. However, owner Shad Khan fired the executive and reached out to the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator directly to convince him to join the team.

Coen agreed and flew to Jacksonville without informing Tampa Bay, who tried to contact him but couldn't as he was finalizing the deal to become the new head coach of the Jaguars. Him turning his back on the Buccaneers and ghosting the franchise did not sit well with fans and analysts alike.

Jacksonville is Liam Coen's sixth job in as many years but his first experience as a head coach.

