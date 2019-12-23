NFL record means nothing to Saints receiver Thomas

New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas said his NFL record means nothing as he and the New Orleans Saints eye Super Bowl glory.

Thomas broke the single-season record for catches, eclipsing Marvin Harrison in the Saints' 38-28 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Harrison's record of 143 set in 2002 was surpassed by Thomas on Sunday – the Saints receiver up to 145 catches following his performance against the Titans.

But championships and not individual records are what motivate 26-year-old Saints star Thomas.

"To be honest, it doesn't really mean nothing," said Thomas. "I don't take it for granted. But the fact that we still have more goals as a team [matters most].

"As far as the individual stuff that comes along with it, I would be selfish to be like, 'Oh, I just caught all these passes and did all this.' Ultimately I was catching the passes to win the game, to help my team be in the position we're in now.

"So I just want to keep catching passes and end up where we're going to be... That's ultimately what I'm here to do, and I feel like if I continue to do that I'll get more passes and I'll break more records."

Thomas, who helped the Saints improve to 12-3 for the season, continued: "At the end of the season we'll look up and see all the things that we accomplished, but right now we're focused on one common goal and that's a championship."

Congrats @Cantguardmike!!!! Single season reception record. Breaking the record on an incredible route he ran! Nasty! You literally can’t guard him! Fitting for his twitter handle. 🤣🤣🤣. 🙏🏾💪🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 22, 2019

The exploits of Thomas earned praise from far and wide, with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James tweeting: "Congrats @Cantguardmike!!!! Single season reception record. Breaking the record on an incredible route he ran! Nasty! You literally can't guard him! Fitting for his twitter handle."

Thomas – a three-time Pro Bowler – replied: "Thank you for the support always. Keep inspiring everyone. Greatness only equals greatness."