Odell Beckham Jr. headbutted air-conditioning unit 'to get fired up'

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 12 Oct 2018, 13:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr vented his frustration at another inanimate object on Thursday night, but the New York Giants' star wide receiver claimed headbutting an air-conditioning unit helped him in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants were trailing by 18 points when cameras picked up Beckham Jr driving his helmet into a huge fan and throwing punches at it on the sideline as he appeared to shout something.

It came two years after the 25-year-old smashed his helmet at a kicking net, which subsequently fell on him, in another incident where his emotions appeared to get the better of him.

The Giants fell to a 34-13 loss to their NFC East rivals and reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia, with Beckham finishing with just 44 yards from six grabs as his team dropped to 1-5.

"I was just trying to get myself going," Beckham Jr told reporters of the incident.

"I feel like some of those plays right after I was getting myself going was some of my best stuff. I was just trying to get myself fired up, and I did that and it helped me.

"There was a lot of things going on that had my fired up. It helped me bring out that energy, I don't know a way around it but to get myself going."

.@obj on a tough night for the #NYGiants offense vs. the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/C7wYcVOgMw — New York Giants (@Giants) October 12, 2018